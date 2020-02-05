Sioux City
Gloria “Jean” Barclay, 77, of Sioux City, went to be with dad on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Services will be 3 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in McCook Cemetery, North Sioux City. The family will greet friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Jean was born on July 6, 1942, in Jackson, Neb., to Clifford Ruben and Minnie Mae (Berg) Underwood. She married Ray Harmon Olson on Dec. 28, 1957, with whom she had four children, Connie, Claudia, Carmen and Clifford. After their divorce, she moved back to Sioux City from Garibaldi, Ore.
Jean lived in Sioux City for many years until she met the love of her life, Everett C. Barclay, and they were married on Nov. 24, 1979. From this union our brother, Travis, joined the family with open arms. They made their home in the Sioux City area together until he passed in February 2000.
Jean loved spending time with her family and being around her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. She loved playing poker with the kids and her special holidays with the family.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie Wilson of Henry, S.D., Claudia Shephard of Sergeant Bluff, and Carmen (Rob Moten) Olson of Paris, Texas; and two sons, Cliff (Shelley) Olson of Sioux City, and Travis (Jeni) Barclay of Sioux City. She was loved by all of her grandchildren, Joe (Nessa) Sheffy, Terry (Jill) Sheffy, Toma (Amber) Cook, Tylo (Heather) Cook, Lydia Himmelriech, Jeannie Hall, Lonnie (Clarissa) Cook, Jason (Amanda) Cunningham, Cody (Molly) Olson, Eddie (Rachael) Castillo, Cambrie Olson, Idalia Olson, Dale Church Jr., Brooklynn Barclay, Travis Barclay Jr, Rocori Moten, Temeka Jenkins, and Daniel (Brandi) Olson; 32 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; Bingo, Gunner, and Cheyenne; and her special friend, Larry Scadden of Sioux City.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Minnie Underwood; four brothers, Norman, Melvin, Winnie, and Darrell; and two sisters, Florence Riffey and Viola Perkins. She was the last of her siblings and loved them all very much.