Jean Carole Faraci

Sioux City

Jean Carole Faraci, 85, of Sioux City, passed away at a local nursing home on Monday, April 27, 2020, due to illness with dementia.

Services will be held in the near future because of the public restrictions concerning COVID-19. Notice will be made public as the date is finalized. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Jean was born on Oct. 25, 1934 in Sioux City, the daughter of Sante and Maria (Rosati) Santangelo. She was raised in Sioux City, graduating from Heelan High School in 1952.

She met Ronald Faraci, who was stationed at the Sioux City Air Base, on a blind date. They were married July 31, 1954, and together they raised their daughter, Deb and son, Gary.

She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sioux City.

Jean worked many years as an office bookkeeper for both the downtown Younkers and Culligan Soft Water.