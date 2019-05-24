{{featured_button_text}}

Rock Rapids, Iowa, formerly Sanborn, Iowa

86, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Service: May 25 at 2 p.m., Christian Reformed Church, Sanborn. Burial: Roseland Cemetery. Visitation: May 25 at 1 p.m., at the church. Sanborn Funeral Home, Sanborn.

the life of: Jean De Jong
