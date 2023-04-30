Jean Dee Edwards-Varga

Sioux City

Jean Dee Edwards-Varga, 82, of Sioux City passed away peacefully Sunday, April 23, 2023.

A private celebration of life will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Jean was born July 20, 1940, in Cushing, Iowa, the daughter of Lloyd and Ruby (Riley) Edwards. She was a longtime resident of Sioux City, even though she spent 23 years in Oklahoma. Jean was known for her love of greyhounds as she worked hard taking care of them.

She was an avid sports fan; the Oklahoma Sooners was her favorite team. Jean loved traveling; her favorite place to go was the Grand Canyon. But most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Jean is survived by her five children Loyed (Marie) Reed, Diana (Scott) Kunkel, Stanley (Tammy) Reed, Charmin Kropp, JoAnna (Holly) Reed; five siblings Gaylan, Ardis, Kenny, Sharon and Loyed; 22 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alex Varga; daughter, Angela Jean Reed; sister, Linda Edwards-Weaver; brother, Dean Ray Edwards; two grandsons, Kropp Junior, and Ples Kropp; and great-grandson, Mason Reed.