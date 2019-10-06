Sioux City
Jean Koskovich, 94, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City.
No services will be held at this time. Burial will be in Dakota City Cemetery at Dakota City, Neb.
Jean L. Quinn was born on Nov. 16, 1924, to John and Olive (Barclay) Quinn in St. Joseph, Mo. Her family moved to Sioux City in 1929, where she lived the rest of her life. Jean worked professionally as an accountant for many years at local businesses in Sioux City. Jean was united in marriage to Raymond Koskovich on Nov. 9, 1950 in Dakota City.
Jean enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She was a very talented seamstress; never needing to use patterns, and she won many awards for her sewing talents at shows in Sioux City. She also made many small crocheted items including many doll outfits that she gave away.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Genice Mathison; grandchildren, Amy J. Mathison (Jim Osterholt) and Timothy R. Mathison (Lisa); two great-grandchildren, Lea Mathison and Travis Mathison; five great-great-grandchildren; brother, Roland Quinn; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; son in law, Norman Mathison; and siblings, Don Quinn, Gary Quinn, Elaine Miller, and Ruby Dvorkin.
