Sioux City
Jean L. Ellis, 97, longtime resident of Sioux City, passed away on March 13, 2019.
The family will celebrate the life of Grandma Jean Ellis this summer in a private ceremony.
Jean was born on Nov. 1, 1921, to the late Paul and Thelma Carlton of Washta, Iowa. She graduated from Washta High School in 1938 and went on to study at the National Business Training School in Sioux City. At NBT, she met a fellow student, Robert W. Ellis, who was to become her husband of 66 years.
As a member of the age group deservedly known as the "greatest generation," Jean’s life was shaped by the difficult years of the Great Depression and World War II. Shortly after their marriage, her husband left for three years of war in the South Pacific. Like many other women of her time, she shared a small apartment with another war wife, working to make ends meet while hoping for their husbands’ safe return.
In the early years of the Sunset Plaza, Jean went to work as a teller at the new Valley State Bank. Though the name of the “bank at the plaza” changed often during her 31-year tenure, her dedication to her customers always remained true. She knew them by name and they would wait in her line when other lines were shorter. She always regretted the single day in those 31 years she was forced to take sick leave.
Jean was an active, long-time member of Mayflower Church of Sioux City, and a supporter of the Congregational tradition. She served for several years as the church treasurer as well as deacon. In her younger years, she was president of the area La Sertoma Club and a proud member of Planned Parenthood. In later life, she was a member of the Red Hat Society and loved her days at the Siouxland Senior Center. She had a passion for reading and was an enthusiastic patron of the Siouxland Community Theater.
In her last years of work, and in her retired years after, Jean and husband Bob recorded countless explorations of the U.S. by car, generally in unconventional fashion. Their habit was to choose the road less traveled, and often not mapped. On their journeys, they would initiate, then sustain long conversations with strangers whether these new acquaintances were Branson headliners or just friendly-looking older folks at the next gas pump.
As a mother, Jean was loving and supportive. At the end of a workday, trying to fix supper for hungry kids, she would always do her best to listen and respond to questions about astronomy, math, music, and the meaning of existence. Coming from a generation of strong women, or perhaps women who simply had to be strong, she was near the top.
Among Jean’s many life-long friends were individuals from service groups, church, arts organizations, neighborhoods and business. But in her later years, no one was a more caring and giving friend than Jean’s former bank colleague, Barb Weakley. With Jean’s family hours away, Barb always was there to provide whatever support Jean might need. The respect and kindness Barb extended to Jean, sustained over many years, was nothing less than inspirational.
She is survived by son, Mark (Pamela) Ellis of Lexington, Ohio; daughter, Marcia (Darrell) Miller of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; four grandchildren, Dana (Christopher) Cummings, Miles (Anna) Ellis, Erin Burton, and Lauren Miller; and eight grandchildren, Carys and Charles Cummings, Oliver and Dexter Ellis, Andrew and Elaina Burton, and Benjamin and Hannah McMullen.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and a younger sister, Janet Riemer of Phoenix, Ariz.
Memorials in Jean Ellis’ name can be made to Hospice of Siouxland, 309 Cook St., Sioux City, IA 51103.