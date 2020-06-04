Jean M. Braunger
Jean M. Braunger, 80, of Sioux City, passed away from cancer on June 2, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a funeral Mass. There will be a CDA rosary at 4 p.m. Friday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Jean was born in Carroll, Iowa, on March 26, 1940, to Edward and Loraine Wille. She moved to Sioux City in 1954. Jean graduated from Heelan High School in 1958 and from Briar Cliff College in 1962.
She was married on Aug. 5, 1961 to Anthony J. Braunger, the love of her life. Jean was a dedicated wife and devoted mother to her seven children. She will be forever remembered for her amazing love of family and devotion to her faith.
Jean was a teacher and active member of Blessed Sacrament School and Parish. She was a member of Girls of '68 and the Catholic Daughters. Jean was honored to be named Catholic Daughter of the Year in 2013.
She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother always putting family first. Every holiday was a wonderful celebration with memories and traditions that will forever be cherished. Birthdays were always extra special with planning the menu for the day starting with breakfast in bed and for the topper, a homemade cake.
Those left to cherish her memory include her seven children, David (Christy) Braunger, Greg Braunger (Marcie VanWaart), Beth (Grant) Whalen, Becky (David) Wetzbarger, Jennifer (Troy) Lanagan, Tony (Carla) Braunger, and Cathy Braunger (Jason Hughes); grandchildren, Brandon (Jessica) Braunger, Hailey Heeney, Dani Braunger, Dominic (Sarah) Wetzbarger, Kayla (Cody) Worden, A.J. Braunger, Brody Whalen, Kaitlin Braunger, Becca Whalen, Chloe Wetzbarger, Bailey McBride, Bailey Hughes, Jaiden Hughes, Caleb Braunger, Jett Lanagan, Ireland Lanagan, Joshua, Brenton, and Nicholas Widhalm; a great-granddaughter, Viola Worden; two sisters, Judy Fleming and Linda Pratt; and one brother, Ed Wille.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Loraine Wille; her sister, JoAnn Brown; and her husband of 52 years, Anthony J. Braunger.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Fr. Peter Nguyen, the Carmelite Nuns, and Hospice of Siouxland.
We thank God for the gift of her life and the blessing of the time we spent with her. She was a day brightener. Always had a smile on her face and never uttered an uncharitable word. Words cannot express how truly blessed we are to have had her in our lives.
Donations will be given to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the Carmelite Monastery, and Hospice of Siouxland.
