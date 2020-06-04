× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jean M. Braunger

Sioux City

Jean M. Braunger, 80, of Sioux City, passed away from cancer on June 2, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a funeral Mass. There will be a CDA rosary at 4 p.m. Friday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Jean was born in Carroll, Iowa, on March 26, 1940, to Edward and Loraine Wille. She moved to Sioux City in 1954. Jean graduated from Heelan High School in 1958 and from Briar Cliff College in 1962.

She was married on Aug. 5, 1961 to Anthony J. Braunger, the love of her life. Jean was a dedicated wife and devoted mother to her seven children. She will be forever remembered for her amazing love of family and devotion to her faith.

Jean was a teacher and active member of Blessed Sacrament School and Parish. She was a member of Girls of '68 and the Catholic Daughters. Jean was honored to be named Catholic Daughter of the Year in 2013.