Jean Rae Culver
Jean Rae Culver

Sioux City

93, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Memorial service: Jan. 4, 10:30 a.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Visitation: Jan. 4, 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home.

Service information

Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Jan 4
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
10:30AM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
