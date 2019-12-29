Sioux City

Jean Rae Culver, 93, of Sioux City, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, with family by her side.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, with a visitation one hour prior.

Jean Rae Culver, the daughter of Fred and Pearl (Osterson) Pickering, was born May 21, 1926, in Sioux City. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from East High School in 1944. She then graduated from the University of Iowa in 1948 with a degree in Chemistry.

On July 15, 1951, Jean was united in marriage with Basil Culver in Sioux City. Jean had a successful and dedicated career as a medical technician in the Pathology Department at St. Joe Hospital and Mercy Medical Center for 33 years.

Jean enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren, playing golf, bowling,walking her dog, and she loved to work in her yard. She attended every sporting event for her children and grandchildren. She also loved to travel to Colorado Springs and spend time with her family in Colorado.