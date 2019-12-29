Sioux City
Jean Rae Culver, 93, of Sioux City, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, with family by her side.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, with a visitation one hour prior.
Jean Rae Culver, the daughter of Fred and Pearl (Osterson) Pickering, was born May 21, 1926, in Sioux City. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from East High School in 1944. She then graduated from the University of Iowa in 1948 with a degree in Chemistry.
On July 15, 1951, Jean was united in marriage with Basil Culver in Sioux City. Jean had a successful and dedicated career as a medical technician in the Pathology Department at St. Joe Hospital and Mercy Medical Center for 33 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Jean enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren, playing golf, bowling,walking her dog, and she loved to work in her yard. She attended every sporting event for her children and grandchildren. She also loved to travel to Colorado Springs and spend time with her family in Colorado.
Jean was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church, where she taught Sunday school, served on the Altar Guild and the Vestry. She was a member of the Sioux City Garden Club, Sioux City Women's Club, Floyd Park Women’s Golf Club, and the Girls of ’44 EHS luncheon crew and The Girls of '68. She volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland, Hospice of Siouxland and was a server at the Gospel Mission Soup Kitchen. Jean was a passionate animal lover and always had her dog, Daisy by her side.
Jean is survived by her children, Gary (Kim) Culver of Vermillion, S.D., and SuAnn Culver of Monument, Colo.; her grandchildren, Matt, Courtney, Kelsey, Mckenzie, Lucas, Brett, and Kobe; her great-grandchildren, Hannah, Ezra, Amelia, Kolten, Charlie Jo, and Madelyn; and her brother, Fred (Joyce) Pickering of Silex, Mo.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Basil; her parents; and her sister, Beverly Plahn.
Memorials may be designated to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center, Hospice of Siouxland and Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.
Service information
9:30AM-10:30AM
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
10:30AM
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106