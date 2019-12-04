Sioux City
Jean Virginia Leigh, 97, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at her residence, comforted by family.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Cathedral of the Epiphany, St. Boniface Worship Site with Father Jeremy Wind as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel from 4 to 8 p.m. with family present at 6 p.m., a Rosary at 6:45 p.m., and a Vigil Service beginning at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com
Jean was born Jean Virginia Slate on Oct. 19, 1922, in Sioux City, to Charles and Laura (Tabke) Slate. She was born in the same home in which she passed away – the home her mom and dad built. She attended Catholic schools. She married Miles J. Leigh on Feb. 12, 1944, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. Miles passed away on Dec. 31, 1999, in Sioux City.
She worked at Woolworths Department Store, Herbergers Fabric Store, and tended to her family and home as a housewife. She was also a member of the St. Boniface Rosary Society.
In her free time, Jean enjoyed tap dancing in the Senior Center Happy Hoofers club, sewing, and crafting. She collected roosters, cardinals, and angels. She was known for her family themed parties and truly loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children Miles Leigh of Sibley, Iowa, Terry (Bonnie) Leigh of Huntley, Ill., Linda (Bill) Vogt of Sioux City, Darrell (Debie A) Leigh of Sioux City, Larry (Deb K) Leigh of Sioux City, and Debra (Randy) Vogt of Sioux City; 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and L.E.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Miles; a son, Steven; her parents; two sisters; three brothers; a daughter-in-law, Ann; and 'Princess,' her loving dog.
Pallbearers will include her 19 grandchildren.