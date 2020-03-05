Jeanetta 'Nita' Larsen
Sioux City

Jeanetta "Nita" J. Larsen, 86, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at a Remsen, Iowa, care center.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Interment will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Nita was born on May 19, 1933, in Sioux City, to Ben and Grace (Mann) Davis. She attended school in Sioux City.

On July 3, 1952, Nita married Merle Larsen in South Sioux City. Merle preceded her in death on April 18, 1987.

Nita was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her grandbabies, going to casinos, and listening to Elvis. She was always on the go and loved to joke around.

Those left to honor her memory are her son, Chris Larsen and wife, Della; grandkids, Alexis Rausch and her husband, Ryan, Matthew Larsen and his wife, Jessica, and Austin Larsen; great-grandkids; and four nephews.

Nita was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Richie Davis; and sister, Darlene Huss.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
Meyer Brothers - Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
Mar 6
Funeral Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
11:00AM
Meyer Brothers - Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
