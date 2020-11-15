Jeanette Beckel

Sioux City

Jeanette Beckel, 86, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Memorial service for Jeanette will be held at a later date. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jeanette Rae Jorgenson, the daughter of Otto Norman and Ila (Hansen) Jorgenson, was born Feb. 14, 1934, in Correctionville, Iowa.

She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from East High School. She then attended the University of Nebraska where she met Verlin Ailes. They married and had two children, Otto Nicholi and JoLynne.

Jeanette raised her children in Sioux City while working for Pecaut and Company, from where she retired. She married Robert F. Beckel and the couple made their home in Omaha. Upon his passing, she returned to Sioux City. She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church. Jeanette enjoyed singing, telling stories, laughing, and taking walks.

She is survived by her daughter, JoLynne Counter; grandchildren, Josh (Carrie) Counter, Ali Williams and Jewell Ailes; and great-grandchildren, Ava Williams and Colton Counter.

She is preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; her son; and grandson, Joseph Norman Ailes.