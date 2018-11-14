Sioux City
Jeanette Lois Hardersen, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Calvary Lutheran Church, with the Rev. James Travis officiating. Abiding by Jeanette's wishes, cremation will follow the service. Graveside services will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present at 6 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Jeanette was born on Oct. 19, 1935, in Dickens, Iowa, to Lorin B. and Thelma I. (Brinkley) Lawson. She received her education at the Greenville-Rosse High School in Greenville, Iowa, graduating with the class of 1953. Jeanette continued her education, moving to Sioux City, and graduated from the St. Joseph School of Nursing with the class of 1956.
She married Adrian W. Hardersen on Oct. 11, 1959 in Greenville. She worked as a registered nurse at Marian Health Center, and St. Joseph Hospital for 33 years. She also taught nursing at Western Iowa Tech Community College for four years. After she retired from Mercy, she worked at Siouxland Community Health Center until she fully retired in 1996. Her career as a nurse lasted 40 years during which she saw many changes in health care and formed lifelong friendships that she cherished.
Jeanette was a proud member of Calvary Lutheran Church, and volunteered at Mercy Hospital and at Queen Of Peace. She enjoyed traveling, reading, along with being a member of the advisory board for Siouxland Agency on Aging. She dearly loved her family which were her most important possession and she looked forward most to those times she spent with them.
Jeanette is survived by her son, Adrian Hardersen Jr. of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; daughters, Robin Hardersen of Sioux City, and Tammie Hardersen of Omaha; grandson, Adrian Hardersen III; sister, Jackie (Bill) Peters of Othello Wash.; and brothers, Tim (Edna) Lawson of Greenville, and Mark (Susan) Lawson of Clarkston, Wash.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Adrian in 1987; brother, Bill; sister, Karen Roberts; and niece, Angie Lawson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to her favorite charities.