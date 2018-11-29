Jeanette Mummert

Aurelia, Iowa
Jeanette Rebhuhn Mummert, 83, of rural Aurelia, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Nov. 27, 2018, at The Gardens Assisted Living in Cherokee, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cherokee. The Rev. Jonathan Riggert will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Aurelia. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.
Jeanette Joan Rebhuhn was born on Aug. 28, 1935, to Gus and Katie (DeWall) Rebhuhn. She was baptized into the Christian faith on Sept. 22, 1935, and confirmed on April 10, 1949 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ayrshire, Iowa. She graduated from Ruthven (Iowa) High School in 1953 as the valedictorian.
She married Donald K. Mummert, the love of her life, on June 3, 1956 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cherokee. To this union five children were born. Caring for her family and helping Donnie on the farm after the children were grown were priorities in her life, second only to her personal relationship with her Savior. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, children and spouses, and grandchildren. Her family especially enjoyed her intelligence, sense of humor, and good-natured ribbing.
Jeanette was active in her church and cherished her church family. She taught the Nursery Sunday School class of three and four year-olds for 24 years. She loved her students and watching their faith in God grow. She shared many heartwarming anecdotes from her interactions with her precious students. She was also active in Ladies Aid and her circle.
Jeanette is survived by her five children, Debra (Michael) Estes of Traer, Iowa, DeAnn (Scott) Parsons of Waterloo, Iowa, Tamara (David) Eisenschenk of Farmington, Minn., Ronald (Jan) Mummert of Spencer, Iowa, and Douglas (Tamie) Mummert of Cherokee; grandchildren, Stephen (Annie) Estes, Adrienne (fiance, John Thompson) Estes, Adam Parsons, Brite (Lisa) Woodruff, Ryan (Kait) Parsons, Christian Woodruff, Devarae (Shane Mourning) Bender, Skyler (Tori) Mummert, and McKenna (fiance, Nolan Martin) Mummert; great-grandchildren, Ehren and Avery Woodruff, Roman and Tyus Mourning, and Benjamin and Haiden Mummert; sister-in-law, Lorna Rebhuhn, of Webster City, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years on April 6, 2017; her parents; father and mother-in-law, Burt and Leone Mummert; her siblings and spouses, Clarence Rebhuhn, Doreen and Royal Pitchers, Marie and Robert Janssen, Kenneth Rebhuhn, and Marjorie and Kenneth Sundberg; niece, Jeanne Sundberg Stellish; nephews, Jimmy and Jeff Sundberg and Blair Newlon; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Jim Heuer.