Jeanette Ricke

Remsen, Iowa

Jeanette Ricke, 90, of Remsen, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen.

Private services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation with some members of the family, keeping to social distancing restrictions, will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.

Jeanette (Ritz) Ricke was born on Aug. 3, 1929, to Johann and Margaret (Loutsch) Ritz. Jeanette's mother died from Rheumatic Fever 19 days after Jeanette's birth. Her father had her four older siblings to keep track of and felt he could not take care of an infant on his own. So Jeanette was raised by her mother's sister, Mary (Loutsch) and John Schroeder, who had seven children of their own. Jeanette would have lunch daily at her dad's house but she never lived with him. Her father was remarried to Mary Hoffman. Although Jeanette didn't live in the Ritz home she stayed very close to her siblings, Edward, Silas, Johnny, and Lorraine.