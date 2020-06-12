Jeanette Ricke
Remsen, Iowa
Jeanette Ricke, 90, of Remsen, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen.
Private services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation with some members of the family, keeping to social distancing restrictions, will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Jeanette (Ritz) Ricke was born on Aug. 3, 1929, to Johann and Margaret (Loutsch) Ritz. Jeanette's mother died from Rheumatic Fever 19 days after Jeanette's birth. Her father had her four older siblings to keep track of and felt he could not take care of an infant on his own. So Jeanette was raised by her mother's sister, Mary (Loutsch) and John Schroeder, who had seven children of their own. Jeanette would have lunch daily at her dad's house but she never lived with him. Her father was remarried to Mary Hoffman. Although Jeanette didn't live in the Ritz home she stayed very close to her siblings, Edward, Silas, Johnny, and Lorraine.
Jeanette went to first grade at the country school and then on to St. Mary's. Even though she was not officially adopted by, “Ma and Pa” Schroeder, she sure felt like a Schroeder. Jeanette got upset with the nuns in second grade when they wouldn't allow her to write “Schroeder” as her last name. Jeanette graduated from Remsen St Mary's High School in 1947. After high school, Jeanette started working at Farmer's Savings Bank.
She married Clarence Ricke on Nov. 23, 1950. She worked for a while, but then became a stay-at-home mom to nine children. Once they were in school, Jeanette went back to work. She worked at OTIS Radio, JoNee's, Harkers/Tysons, and Remsen Apparel. While she was still employed, she also worked at the Remsen Golf Course and Avalon Ballroom that Clarence managed.
Jeanette was a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters and Christian Mothers. She enjoyed dancing with Clarence, playing cards and bingo, and visiting with friends and family. She loved the times that she traveled to Luxembourg with her sister, Lorraine, to meet more of the Ritz family. Jeanette was a loving and caring mother and wife. Her children and grandchildren will always have fond memories of the stories she shared and her great sense of humor.
Jeanette is survived by her nine children, Tom Ricke of Remsen, Jean (Dave) Hop of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Nancy (Steve) Matgen of Remsen, Kathy (Ron) Jorgensen of Sioux City, Sue Ricke of Remsen, Diane (Bill) Jimro of Chandler, Ariz., Dan (Amie) Ricke of Eureka, Calif., Patti (Tom) Carll of Mesa, Ariz., and Julie (Bill) Brooks of Sioux City; 18 grandchildren, Stacy (Dellyn) Feighner, Matt (Marissa) Hop, Josh (Kim) Hop, Tammy (Brian) Hoover, Brian (Kayla) Matgen, Michael (Kristen) Matgen, Corey (Kristin) Jorgensen, Eric Jorgensen, Jesse (Lori) Frederick, Shaun Frederick, Melissa (Matt) Kowalski, Daniel Ricke, Natasha (Chris) Appleton, Jason (Katie) Ricke, Camron, David, and JR Brooks and Steven (Elizabeth) Harris; 28 great-grandchildren, Allie and Reece Feighner, Scarlett and Sutton Hop, Isabel and Jemma Hop, Langston, Logan and Alexis Hoover, MacKenzie (Jessie) DeGroot, Josie, Mason, Micah, and Kian Matgen, Mia, Lily, Hazel and Nolan Matgen, Calvin Jorgensen, Jacob and Clayton Frederick, Royce and Murphy Kowalski, and Baby Kowalski, arriving in November, Ben and Ethan Ricke, Baleigh and Elliot Harris; and two great-great-grandchildren, Hayden DeGroot, and Baby DeGroot, arriving in September.
She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Maureen Schroeder and Leona Ricke; brother-in-law, Cyril Schmit; and many nieces and nephews.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Ricke; her parents, Johanna and Margaret Ritz and Mary Ritz, and Mary and John Schroeder; her sons-in-law, Clint Frederick and Mark Geyer; her siblings and their spouses, Lorraine and Perry Wood, Edward and Helen Ritz; John and Rita Ritz, Silas Ritz, Clarence and Florence Schroeder, Ray and Virginia Schroeder, Florence Schroeder, Helen and Alfred Keffeler, Elmer and Hildegarde Schroeder, Joan Schroeder, Dominic and Valeria Schroeder, Vernon and Louise (Beck) Schroeder, and LeRoy Schroeder; her in-laws and their spouses, Omar and Leola Ricke, Robert and Kathleen Ricke, Helen and Ferd Plathe, Jim and Kathleen Klein, Vernon Ricke, and Clarice Schmit.
Pallbearers will be Brian and Michael Matgen, Brian Hoover, Corey and Eric Jorgensen, Jason Ricke.
The family would like to thank her dear friends, Joann, Leanne, and Gerry, and many other residents of Happy Siesta for the friendship they provided to their mother. Also, a big thanks to the staff for the great care, compassion and friendship given to Jeanette during the last three years. And thanks to Sammy for keeping mom involved in activities, we appreciate your laughter and enthusiasm for bingo.
