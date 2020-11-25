Jeanette Wakeman

Ireton, Iowa

Jeanette Wakeman, 74, of Ireton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, from complications of the COVID-19 virus.

Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ireton, with the Rev. Michael Boothby officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Public viewing with no family present and limited to 15 persons at a time will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be followed. The Porter Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Jeanette Etta Wakeman was born Oct. 24, 1946, to Fred William and Eva Ellen (Vande Pol) Zalme. She was the oldest of three children, with Duane Arthur and Charlotte Janis as her siblings.

She married George Wakeman on Oct. 24, 1963, at the United Methodist Church in Ireton, where they later made their home.