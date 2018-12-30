Sioux City
Jeanine R. Lammers, 83, of Sioux City, died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Countryside Health Care Center in Sioux City.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Jeanine Rae Lammers, the daughter of Otto and Berniece (Guffy) Lammers, was born on Dec. 14, 1935, in Sioux City. She graduated from East High School in 1954. Later in life, Jeanine attended Edward's Business School and then Western Iowa Tech Community College, graduating with an associate's degree in computer science in 1979.
Jeannine was employed as a computer programmer at Postal Finance, retiring in 1981.
Jeanine is survived by a sister, Jeanette (Jack) Spidell of Bronson, Iowa; a nephew, Richard (Avis) Spidell of Sioux City; a niece, Lori (Bruce) Troupe of Waterloo, Iowa; and six grandnieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Latham Park.