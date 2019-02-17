Clinton, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Jeanne Ann Crane Paasch, 71, of Clinton, formerly of Sioux City, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at her home in Clinton.
Celebration of life services will be held later in March, 2019, in Omaha. More details will be made available. Arrangements are under the direction of Snell-Zorning Funeral Home in Clinton. Online condolences may be made by visiting snellzornig.com.
Jeanne was born March 22, 1947, in Sioux City, the daughter of George and Bernice (Cantin) Crane. Jeanne married Richard Paasch on Nov. 25, 1965 in Sioux City. She later married Norman Schrawyer on May 21,1994, in Elko, Nev. From 1978 until his death, Jeanne was also a big part of helping Norman raise his children and grandchildren as well. Norman passed away on Jan. 4, 2003. Later in life, she remarried Richard on Jan. 21, 2018, in Clinton. He died later that year on Dec. 7, 2018.
Jeanne was educated in private and public schools in Sioux City. She received a BSW degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Jeanne was employed as a social worker for many years, semi-retiring in 2003. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them grow.
Jeanne was active in the Loins and Lioness clubs in both Iowa and Nebraska, as her parents were for many years. Her hobbies included embroidery, baking, and reading. She also loved traveling with friends and family alike.
Survivors include her children, Robert (Brenda) Brooks of South Carolina, Regina (Gary) Paasch-Meyer of Dixon, Iowa, Rebecca (Robert) Harding of Delmar, Iowa, Richard (Gloria) Paasch Jr. of Sioux City, Jacqueline (Patrick) Keller of Omaha, and Michael (Karen) Paasch of La Vista, Neb.; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Judith Crane of Sioux City, and Paula (Paul) Barker of Apache Junction, Ariz.
In addition to both of her husbands, Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, George Robert Crane Jr.; and a son, George Raymond Paasch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Research Centers of America.