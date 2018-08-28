Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Old Monroe, Mo., formerly Sioux City

Jeanne (Whipple) Ferdig, 68, of Old Monroe, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.

There will be no services. Condolences may be sent online to Baue.com.

Jeanne was the beloved daughter of the late William Whipple and the late Dorothy Voight; devoted mother of Teresa (Jamie) Gomez, and the late Tammy Cole; dear mother-in-law of Timothy Cole; loving grandmother of Thomas (Heather) Cole, Tylor Smith, Damion (Leslie) Gomez, Lucinda Gomez, Austin Gomez, Jeannine Cole, and Levi Cole; treasured great-grandmother of Caleb Cole, Tylor Smith Jr., Coelle Gomez, Dominic Gatzert, Angell Gatzert, Jacksyn Cole, and Kadence Cole; and dear sister of the late Sherry and Linda.

