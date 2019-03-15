Sioux City
Jeanne M. Jones, 76, of Sioux City, received perfect healing entering into her heavenly "home-home" on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Boniface Catholic Church, with the Rev. Brent Lingle officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, with a rosary, will be one hour prior to service time at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Jeanne was born on Dec. 3, 1942, in Sioux City, to Frank and Emma (Hooker) Stanwick. She graduated from South Sioux City in 1960 and married her high school sweetheart, Larry Jones in 1961.
Jeanne dedicated her life to her spouse and five children. She served as a Girl Scout Leader, room mother, architect of blanket tents, engineer of Kool-Aid stand development, chef of all things burnt, and master of husbandly pranks, "The Nose Knows."
In her later years, Jeanne was the matriarch of three generations; the holder of babies, the kisser of foreheads, the jester of all things whimsical and mischievous. She leaves a big space in our hearts that will be very hard to fill.
Survivors include her cherished and devoted husband, Larry Jones; wonderful children, Angie (Les) Lutter of Bronson, Chris (significant other, Butch Kiertzner) McGee of Vermillion, Lari (Kenny) Adair of Sioux City, Larry (Missy) Jones Jr. of Sioux City, and Jeanne (Marty) Herrera of Bakersfield, Calif.; angelic grandchildren, Lexi Bayley (Lutter), Hayley Miller, Tucker Lutter, Shane Carl, Shawnna Kennedy, Kendra Carl, Ashley Adair, Shelby Adair, Isaiah Nelson, Elizabeth Cooley, Mike Jones, Abbey Jones, Hannah Jones, Glenn Dobson, and Brooke Zepeda; her 14 precious baby great-grandchildren, Asher, Lydia, Josiah, Micah, Kenny, Gwendolyn, Donnie, Hannah, Ariyah, Amaree, Elisha, Hunter, Zoey, and Addison; her fabulous siblings, Shirley (Otto) Felske, Bob (Roberta) Stanwick and Rick (Jennifer) Stanwick; sister-in-law, Connie Stanwick; and awesome little sister, Theresa (Paul) DeLange.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Emma Stanwick; and brother, Jimmy Stanwick.