Sioux City
Jeanne Robison, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at a local nursing facility.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with the Rev. Erica MacCreaigh officiating. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Jeanne was born on May 18, 1931, in Delphos, Iowa, to Doyle Clifton and Edna Arlene (aka Arlene Edna) (Gieger) Reynolds. She spent her childhood growing up on the farm in Corydon, Iowa with her sisters, Lois (McDonald), Cloris (Morris), Lavonne (Sue Seals), and her brother, Larry.
She married Harry Vernon Robison M.D. on Jan. 28, 1951 in Corydon. They made their home in various places during his medical training, ultimately ending up in Sioux City, with the U.S. Air Force.
Jeanne was an active member of First Baptist Church and a friend of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Sioux City. Jeanne enjoyed many family activities and visiting the lake house in Okoboji. She was a wonderful caregiver, always caring for someone, whether it be friends or family.
Jeanne is survived by her husband, Harry; three sons, Doyle (Carol Ann), Bryce (Carol Jean), and David (Shelly); six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her sister, Sue.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry Reynolds; and sisters, Lois McDonald and Cloris Morris.
Memorials may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church.