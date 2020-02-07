Jeannette E. Beekman

Dakota City

Jeannette Elaine Beekman, 83, of Dakota City, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. After a life filled with love, she died peacefully with her husband, Dennis, by her side.

A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Jim Shirbroun officiating. Interment will be 9:30 a.m. Monday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. today, at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City.

Jeannette was born on April 28, 1936, in Blockton, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur P. and Clara Lavelle King. She graduated from high school in 1954.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She married Jack Huff and had three children, Walter, Debbie and Diane Huff, while living in Ida Grove, Iowa from 1962 to 1979. She then moved to Storm Lake, Iowa in 1979, where she owned and operated the Sail Inn Motel. In August 1985, she married Dennis Beekman and gained two additional stepchildren, Maria and Jennifer. Jeannette started her next business, Antiques and Treasures in 1988 in the home attached to the Sail Inn Motel office. Jeannette made her final move to Dakota City in 1997, where she and her husband lived together until her death.