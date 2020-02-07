Jeannette E. Beekman

Dakota City
Jeannette Elaine Beekman, 83, of Dakota City, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. After a life filled with love, she died peacefully with her husband, Dennis, by her side.
A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Jim Shirbroun officiating. Interment will be 9:30 a.m. Monday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. today, at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City.
Jeannette was born on April 28, 1936, in Blockton, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur P. and Clara Lavelle King. She graduated from high school in 1954.
She married Jack Huff and had three children, Walter, Debbie and Diane Huff, while living in Ida Grove, Iowa from 1962 to 1979. She then moved to Storm Lake, Iowa in 1979, where she owned and operated the Sail Inn Motel. In August 1985, she married Dennis Beekman and gained two additional stepchildren, Maria and Jennifer. Jeannette started her next business, Antiques and Treasures in 1988 in the home attached to the Sail Inn Motel office. Jeannette made her final move to Dakota City in 1997, where she and her husband lived together until her death.
Jeannette was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. There were no strangers to Jeannette as she was very out-going and always had a smile and positive attitude about everything in life. Beyond being a female entrepreneur, she loved to golf, travel, play cards (Bridge was her favorite), garden with Denny, participate in church activities and spend time with family.
Jeannette leaves her family, who will cherish her loving memory her husband, Dennis; children, Walter (Lora Lee) Huff of Lee's Summit, Mo., Debbie Huff of Landenberg, Pa., and Diane Mangold of Alta, Iowa; son-in-law, Greg Mangold of Ely, Minn.; stepdaughters, Maria (Don) Harder of Lincoln, Neb., and Jennifer (Chris) Gump of Mendon, Mich.; grandchildren, Ashley (Jake) Oser, Melissa (Ryan) Ryser, Kelsey Mangold, Alexandrea Harder, Preston Gump, and Ainsley Gump; great-grandchildren, Addison Oser, Mason Oser, Greyson Oser, Judah Ryser, and Shiloh Ryser; brother, Jerry (Judy) King; sister-in-law, Lynn King; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur P. and Clara Lavelle King; and brother, Charles A. King.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
11:00AM
1735 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106