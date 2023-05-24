Jeff Black

Anthon, Iowa

It is with great sadness that the family of Jeff Black announces his passing after his battle with pancreatic cancer, on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the age of 64.

Services will be held at Christy-Smith funeral home on Thursday, May 25, with visitation beginning at 12 p.m., with family present, and service at 1 p.m.

Jeff will be remembered for his love of the Green Bay Packers, RVing with Donna, building his motorcycle and spoiling his grandchildren.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 41 years, Donna; children Dannette (Wyatt), Deanna, Danessa, Jeremiah (Mandy) and Deserae (Mike); 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother Rick (Kristen); and sister Cindy (David).

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents Delmer and Dona; and great-grandson Grayson.