Jeff Raby
Fargo, N.D., formerly Sioux City
Jeff Raby, 64, of Fargo, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on May 31, 2020, in Fargo.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, one mile south of the family farms and approximately 10 miles west of Le Mars, Iowa, on County Road C-38. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wrightfuneral.com. Close friends of Jeff and the family are welcome to attend the service.
Jeff was born on Jan. 1, 1956, in Sioux City, the son of Dawayne and Gayle (Slocum) Raby. He graduated from Sioux City East High School in 1974. He attended Iowa State University and Morningside College.
Jeff enjoyed music, playing guitar, playing card games, hunting, fishing and spending time with his siblings. He was a huge Chicago Cubs fan. He especially enjoyed time spent with his many nieces and nephews whom he adored. He loved the rolling hills of western Iowa and thoroughly enjoyed rides in rural Plymouth County inspecting the family farms just as his father and grandfather had done before him.
Jeff is survived by his siblings, Craig (Barbara), Dianne Hirsch, Bob, Mark (Carol), and John; his nieces and nephews, Pam (Austin) Holloway, Chad (Paula) Hirsch, Rian Raby, Allison (Tony) Salmon, Shannon Raby, Wendy Raby (Andre Sims), Casey (Nick) Scott, Georgie Raby and Scott (Rikke) Raby; and his grandnieces and nephews, Dalton Mitchell, Tanner Mitchell, Lauren Hirsch, Kyle Hirsch, Bryce Raby, Haley Raby, Maisey Salmon, Mandel Lawrence, Mikayla Lawrence, Imarri Lawrence, Sebastian Lawrence, Rory Scott and Cooper Scott.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Dawayne and Gayle Raby; his grandparents, Herbert and Mathilda Raby and Horace and Joanne Slocum; and his brother-in-law (but more like a brother), Jerry Hirsch.
