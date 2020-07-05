× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeff Raby

Fargo, N.D., formerly Sioux City

Jeff Raby, 64, of Fargo, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on May 31, 2020, in Fargo.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, one mile south of the family farms and approximately 10 miles west of Le Mars, Iowa, on County Road C-38. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wrightfuneral.com. Close friends of Jeff and the family are welcome to attend the service.

Jeff was born on Jan. 1, 1956, in Sioux City, the son of Dawayne and Gayle (Slocum) Raby. He graduated from Sioux City East High School in 1974. He attended Iowa State University and Morningside College.

Jeff enjoyed music, playing guitar, playing card games, hunting, fishing and spending time with his siblings. He was a huge Chicago Cubs fan. He especially enjoyed time spent with his many nieces and nephews whom he adored. He loved the rolling hills of western Iowa and thoroughly enjoyed rides in rural Plymouth County inspecting the family farms just as his father and grandfather had done before him.