Jeffery J. Caba

North Sioux City
Jeffery Joseph Caba, 61, of North Sioux City, died unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his residence.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the funeral home.
Jeff was born in Sioux City, on Jan. 5, 1958, the son of Gerald J. and Frances A (Krambeck) Caba. He attended Sioux City Community Schools and graduated from Sioux City West High School with the class of 1976.
Jeff lived most of his life in the Sioux City area. He was united in marriage with Sherry Lynn Raymond on Aug. 28, 1998, at Adams Nature Preserve near McCook Lake, S.D. Jeff worked in contractor sales for Menards for 20 years. The last two years, he worked for Pella Gateway in North Sioux City in sales.
He was a member of the Isaak Walton League and also a member of the Sioux City Homebuilders Association. He was an avid golfer and he enjoyed just boating around McCook Lake.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry of North Sioux City; his son, Joseph Caba of Phoenix, Ariz.; his daughter, Molly Olson and her husband, Cody of Sioux City; a stepson, Freddy Edwards and his wife, Hillary of Virginia; his mother, Frances Caba of Sioux City; sister, Jean Johnson and her husband, Walt of Sioux City; brother, James Caba and wife, Carol of Hastings, Neb.; and his five special grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Service information
4:00PM-8:00PM
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
1:00PM
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106