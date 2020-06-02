× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeffery L. Nash

Sioux City

Jeffery Lynn “Jeff” Nash, 68, a lifelong resident of Sioux City, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital, of complications due to cancer.

Private family graveside service will be in Lincoln Township Cemetery, Plymouth County, Iowa. A memorial service will be at a later date.

On Dec. 7, 1951, Jeffery was the third son born to Alvin C. and Evelyn E. P. (Kuehl) Nash. He attended McKinley Elementary, East Junior High School, and East High School, graduating with the class of 1970.

Jeff and Loretta Gedwillo were united in marriage at Grace United Methodist Church in Sioux City on May 27, 1972. They were blessed with two girls and two boys, Amanda, Jacob, Michael, and Sarah.

Jeff spent his entire career as a carpenter. Initially, he used his skills building houses. He then became a member of the Carpenters and Joiners Union while working for Van Osdel Plastering and Drywall. Many commercial projects in Sioux City bear his mark. Jeff retired in 2017.

Jeff had many interests, including genealogy, fishing, gardening, and watching the Iowa Hawkeye football games. There wasn't anything he couldn't do as a handyman.