Jeffery Lee Miller
Sioux City
Jeffery Lee Miller, 60, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home after a long battle with cancer.
Due to circumstances with the coronavirus pandemic, the family has opted to wait to have a graveside service at a later date when more people can attend.
Jeffery was born Sept. 28, 1959, in Sioux City, to Curtis L. Miller and Phyllis Miller Olson. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1978, and studied forensics at Western Iowa Tech.
Jeff was the owner of LBJ Investigations in Sioux City. He also worked as a private investigator at MCI and Cellular One in Sioux City.
Jeff enjoyed playing cribbage, camping, ice fishing and was a very active member in Alcoholics Anonymous.
Jeff, also known as "Papa Jeff," and was called that by not only his grandchildren but his friends' children as well. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and would speak proudly of them to others.
Jeff lived life to the fullest. He was often seen with friends and family and would often make himself available to them at a moment's notice. Jeff was well known for having an open door policy and would enjoy helping others in times of need and was well known for his blunt and overly honest advice. He was well respected both professionally and personally and will be deeply missed.
Jeff's survivors include his son, Adam Castle, his wife, Jami Castle and their two children, Daisy and Josh Castle; his mother, Phyllis Miller Olson; brothers, Curtis and Sandy Miller, James and Nicole Miller, and Chuck and Sandy Miller; nephews, Chad and Lee Miller; and niece, Katie Jo Murphy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis L. Miller; stepfather, Verne Olson; and many aunts and uncles.
Rather than flowers, a fund was setup in Jeff's honor to the Food Bank of Iowa and the family asks that all donations be made there to help others in need.
