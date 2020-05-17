× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jeffery Lee Miller

Sioux City

Jeffery Lee Miller, 60, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home after a long battle with cancer.

Due to circumstances with the coronavirus pandemic, the family has opted to wait to have a graveside service at a later date when more people can attend.

Jeffery was born Sept. 28, 1959, in Sioux City, to Curtis L. Miller and Phyllis Miller Olson. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1978, and studied forensics at Western Iowa Tech.

Jeff was the owner of LBJ Investigations in Sioux City. He also worked as a private investigator at MCI and Cellular One in Sioux City.

Jeff enjoyed playing cribbage, camping, ice fishing and was a very active member in Alcoholics Anonymous.

Jeff, also known as "Papa Jeff," and was called that by not only his grandchildren but his friends' children as well. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and would speak proudly of them to others.