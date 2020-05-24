Jeffery Lynn 'Jeff' Nash
Sioux City
Jeffery Lynn “Jeff” Nash, 68, a lifelong resident of Sioux City, passed away at a Sioux City hospital, of complications due to cancer.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Lincoln Township Cemetery.
Jeff was the third son born to Alvin C. and Evelyn E. P. (Kuehl) Nash. He attended McKinley Elementary, East Junior High School, and East High School, graduating with the class of 1970.
Jeff and Loretta Gedwillo were united in marriage at Grace United Methodist Church in Sioux City on May 27, 1972. They were blessed with two girls and two boys, Amanda, Jacob, Michael, and Sarah.
Jeff spent his entire career as a carpenter. Initially, he used his skills building houses. He then became a member of the Carpenters and Joiners Union while working for Van Osdel Plastering and Drywall. Many commercial projects in Sioux City bear his mark. Jeff retired in 2017.
Jeff had many interests, including genealogy, fishing, gardening, and watching the Iowa Hawkeye football games. There wasn't anything he couldn't do as a handyman.
Jeff served as a Cub Master for Pack III at Crescent Park United Methodist Church, President of SYA-Siouxland Youth Athletics, and attended Grace United Methodist Church.
Jeff is survived by his wife of almost 48 years, Loretta; children, Amanda and Matt Secoske of Lincoln, Neb., Miranda Nash of Sioux City, Michael Nash of Sioux City, and Sarah Nash and fiancé, Blake Richards of Frederick, Md.; grandchildren, Tristan, Emma, Jack, Will, Ada, Elizabeth and Evelyn; a brother, Roger and Vicki Nash of Mobile, Ala.; and his mother-in-law, Dorothy Joan Gedwillo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Evelyn; a son, Jacob Nash; an infant grandson, Samuel; a brother, Bruce Nash; and his father-in-law, Stanley Gedwillo.
