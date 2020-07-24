Jeffery S. Schultz
Sioux City
Jeffery Scott Schultz, 54, of Sioux City, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020, at a local hospital due to complications from an unexpected illness and COPD.
A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept 5, at the Stone Lodge in Stone State Park in Sioux City. All friends and family are welcome to attend and share memories of Jeff's life.
Jeff was born in Sioux City, on June 14, 1965, the son of Gerald and Shari Schultz. Jeff graduated from West High School and worked at several area businesses including Gateway and Curly's, mostly in the maintenance field.
Jeff had a very kind and gentle nature and was a friend to all who knew him. Jeff had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with friends and family. Jeff especially loved the Crescent Park neighborhood he grew up in, often referring to himself and friends as the “Crescent Park Crew.” Jeff enjoyed spending time outdoors, riding his bike, listening to music, cooking and caretaking. Jeff loved playing and watching all kinds of sports and could always be found cheering on his beloved Indianapolis Colts football team or showing off his awesome foosball skills with friends. Jeff will be remembered for his big heart, fun-loving spirit and a smile and laugh that could light up the room. We are proud to say that Jeff's wish to be an organ donor was also honored and he will live on in others.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Shari Schultz of Sioux City; his father, Gerald Schultz of Remsen, Iowa; daughters, Tiffany (Collin) Trusty and grandson, Jaxon of Sioux City, and Taylor Sheard of Sioux City; a brother, Joshua Schultz of Sioux City; a sister, Jodi (Kevin) Heineman of Sioux City; as well as nieces, nephew, uncles, aunt and many cousins.
Jeff was preceded in death by a daughter, Heidi Lee; maternal and paternal grandparents; and a special dog, Axel.
