Jeffery S. Schultz

Jeff had a very kind and gentle nature and was a friend to all who knew him. Jeff had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with friends and family. Jeff especially loved the Crescent Park neighborhood he grew up in, often referring to himself and friends as the “Crescent Park Crew.” Jeff enjoyed spending time outdoors, riding his bike, listening to music, cooking and caretaking. Jeff loved playing and watching all kinds of sports and could always be found cheering on his beloved Indianapolis Colts football team or showing off his awesome foosball skills with friends. Jeff will be remembered for his big heart, fun-loving spirit and a smile and laugh that could light up the room. We are proud to say that Jeff's wish to be an organ donor was also honored and he will live on in others.