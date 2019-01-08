Hernando Beach, Fla., formerly Sioux City
Jeffrey Allen Sar, 69, of Hernando Beach, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, surrounded by his family, from complications of Parkinson's disease.
There will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Downing Funeral Home in Spring Hill, Fla. Condolences may be sent online to www.downingfuneralhomeandcremation.com.
Jeff was born on Jan. 3, 1949, in Charles City, Iowa, to Allen and LaNelle Sar. Jeff attended public schools in Charles City and thereafter attended and graduated from Iowa State University. Jeff received his law degree from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
On Oct. 28, 1972, Jeff was united in marriage to Nancy Lisk in Vermillion, S.D. To this marriage, two children were born, Robert and Megan. After 43 years of marriage, Nancy passed away in August 2015.
After law school, Jeff and Nancy moved to Sioux City, where he practiced law for many years as a partner in the Baron, Sar, Goodwin, Gill & Lohr law firm. Jeff retired from his successful law career in 2017.
On July 27, 2017, Jeff married Julie Ann Kraske in Key West, Fla., and moved to Hernando Beach.
Jeff was passionate about motorcycles and was an avid rider. He was a big Iowa State Cyclones fan and attended many football games with his family. Jeff loved cats, a beautifully landscaped yard, fine cigars and a nice glass of Guinness beer. His sense of humor was unparalleled. Jeff will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Julie; son Robert (Amber); daughter, Megan Gursoy (Onur); mother, LaNelle; brother, Randall (Debbie); and grandchildren, Westin and Quinn Sar.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy; and his father, Allen.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in his honor.