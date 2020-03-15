Jeffrey Dean Smith

Sioux City

Jeffrey Dean Smith, 59, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Rochester, Minn.

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Wesley United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Todd Schlitter officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, with family present at 6 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at meyerbroschapels.com.

Jeffrey was born on Sept. 4, 1960, in Sioux City, to Russell and Maribel (Pence) Smith. He received his education in Sioux City Public Schools, graduating from North High with the Class of 1979. Jeffrey continued his education at WITCC, getting his Associates Degree in Mechanical Drawing.

His working career has been as a cabinet maker with Custom Woodworkers, GVK Cabinets, and S & S cabinets from 1996 until the present.

Jeffrey was known for Saturday swimming at the lake, and time at the Hard Rock on Sundays with his mother and friends. He was an avid Steelers fan, and loved scratch-off tickets, and was lucky enough to win big on those tickets, and always enjoyed sharing his winnings with loved ones.