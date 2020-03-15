Jeffrey Dean Smith
Sioux City
Jeffrey Dean Smith, 59, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Rochester, Minn.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Wesley United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Todd Schlitter officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, with family present at 6 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at meyerbroschapels.com.
Jeffrey was born on Sept. 4, 1960, in Sioux City, to Russell and Maribel (Pence) Smith. He received his education in Sioux City Public Schools, graduating from North High with the Class of 1979. Jeffrey continued his education at WITCC, getting his Associates Degree in Mechanical Drawing.
His working career has been as a cabinet maker with Custom Woodworkers, GVK Cabinets, and S & S cabinets from 1996 until the present.
Jeffrey was known for Saturday swimming at the lake, and time at the Hard Rock on Sundays with his mother and friends. He was an avid Steelers fan, and loved scratch-off tickets, and was lucky enough to win big on those tickets, and always enjoyed sharing his winnings with loved ones.
Jeffrey treated his nieces and nephews as if they were his children, and Jody's family the same. He regularly attended the kids' events. Jeffrey was known by many to be a very reliable person with an amazing heart. He will be greatly missed.
Jeffrey is survived by his soulmate, Jody Poppen of Sioux City; mother, Maribel Smith of Sioux City; brothers, Russ (Donna) of Missouri, Ron of Arizona, and Scott (Marlene) of Sioux City; uncle, Gary (Fran); nieces, Austi of Sioux City, and Charity of Iowa; great-nieces, Aryanna and Bristol, both of Sioux City; nephews, Joshua of Sioux City, Jeffrey of Oregon, and Wesley of Sioux City; great-nephews, Ethan and Paxtin, both of Sioux City; cousins, Shane and Brent, both of South Dakota; Jody's children, Amber (Tom) and their son Mac of Sioux City, Lizzy (Kenley) and their children Brody and Natalie of Sioux City, and Megan (Dylan) of Sioux City.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father; and all his grandparents.