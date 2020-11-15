Jeffrey Lynn Poss
Jeffrey Lynn Poss, 63, of Sioux City, died suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Due to COVID concerns, we've made the difficult decision that there will be no in-person attendance. The service will be live streamed through https:/youtu.beqBY3JdneyY. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Jeff was born Aug. 13, 1957; he was the son of Herbert and Mildred (Stallman) Poss. Jeff grew up in Sioux City with his six siblings in Morningside. He worked hard from an early age, delivering newspapers with his younger brother, Jerry, and helping his older brother, Jim, with concrete work. He graduated from Heelan High School in 1975.
He was the first in his family to attend college, and graduated from Iowa State University with a civil engineering degree, which is also where he met Roberta. In 1984, Jeff and Roberta were married at St. Mary's Church in Buffalo Grove, Ill.
Jeff joined the military to help pay for college, and spent three years as a First Lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers. After receiving his discharge, he took a job at Texas Instruments.
After spending five years in Texas, Jeff returned to Sioux City with his young family to work at Younglove Construction, where he oversaw the construction of large agricultural facilities across the country.
He worked for Younglove for over 25 years as a project manager and then vice president until health issues forced him into early retirement. Jeff was always proud of the work he performed with Younglove and the many friendships he made there.
Jeff was the devoted father of three boys, coaching several of their youth sports teams. He and his family attended St. Michael's Church, where Jeff volunteered his time in several capacities. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus.
He loved playing games with his family, including chess, board games, and card games, particularly Mille Bournes and 31.
He was an honest man, except when it came to playing card games at family get-togethers. He had a tendency to find the same ace in consecutive hands, leading his family to place an asterisk next to any victories.
He loved to play pranks, including on his neighbors, his sons' friends, and on his many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed riding his bike, fishing, stargazing, birdwatching, watching the Cubs and Cyclones, and most of all spending time with his family.
His family is relieved that he is no longer in pain, though they were not ready to lose him just yet. To the very end, he remained a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
While the family wishes they could have a traditional grieving process, they are comforted by the fact that Jeff was a simple, faith-filled, selfless man, who would have told his family and friends not to make a big fuss about him. The family hopes to someday be able to celebrate Jeff's life with all of his family and friends in person, with hugs, stories, tears, and laughter, and quite possibly a drink or two. For now, please keep his family in your prayers. He will be missed.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Roberta; three sons, Jason (Jackie), Alex (Emily), and Kyle; four grandchildren, Logan, James, Bailey, and Nolan; five siblings, Carol (Bill) Chapman, Judy (Joe) Miller, Colette (Skip) Jahde, Jerry (Deb) Poss, and Kevin (Stormy) Poss; and numerous nieces and nephews (and their spouses), all of whom he loved deeply, and who will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Mildred Poss; and brother, Jim Poss.
We love you.
