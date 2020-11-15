Jeffrey Lynn Poss

After spending five years in Texas, Jeff returned to Sioux City with his young family to work at Younglove Construction, where he oversaw the construction of large agricultural facilities across the country.

He worked for Younglove for over 25 years as a project manager and then vice president until health issues forced him into early retirement. Jeff was always proud of the work he performed with Younglove and the many friendships he made there.

Jeff was the devoted father of three boys, coaching several of their youth sports teams. He and his family attended St. Michael's Church, where Jeff volunteered his time in several capacities. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus.

He loved playing games with his family, including chess, board games, and card games, particularly Mille Bournes and 31.

He was an honest man, except when it came to playing card games at family get-togethers. He had a tendency to find the same ace in consecutive hands, leading his family to place an asterisk next to any victories.

He loved to play pranks, including on his neighbors, his sons' friends, and on his many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed riding his bike, fishing, stargazing, birdwatching, watching the Cubs and Cyclones, and most of all spending time with his family.