Jeffrey Mahrt
Spencer, Iowa
Jeffrey Mahrt, 64, of Spencer, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Spencer Hospital.
Private family services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer. The service will be live-streamed on the Warner Funeral Home Facebook page. The Rev. Trish Underberg will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 to 7 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. The family requests that you wear a mask and practice social distancing. There will be a celebration of Jeff's life at a later date. Condolences may be sent online to www.warnerfuneral.com.
Jeffrey Duane Mahrt, the son of Duane and Marjorie (Herbold) Mahrt, was born on Aug. 31, 1955, in Sioux City. His childhood years were spent in Sioux City, where he was a 1973 graduate of Sioux City East High School, and a 1977 graduate of Morningside College, where he was a pitcher for the Chiefs baseball team. He later went on to play for the Sioux City Saints baseball team.
Jeff married Judy Irwin on Aug. 9, 1980 in Sioux City. They would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in August. They are blessed with four children, and six grandchildren.
Jeff worked for 28 years as a sales rep for Philip Morris, USA, (Altria) and the last 10 years for H & N Chevrolet in Spencer.
He was an avid St Louis Cardinals, Morningside Mustangs, and Iowa Hawkeye fan. He enjoyed attending and coaching his kids sporting events, where he was always their number one fan. Jeff was a proud, founding member of the Spencer Cardinals baseball team, where he also influenced so many lives as the head coach for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Judy of Spencer; four children, Angie (Chris) McMullen of Grimes, Iowa, Andrew Mahrt of Tempe, Ariz., Allison (Bryan) Borchers of Akron, Iowa, and Ashley (Cody) Dyhrkopp of Le Mars, Iowa; six grandchildren, Max, Madelyn, Parker, Carter, Camryn, and Cora; his father, Duane Mahrt of Sioux City; brother, Bill (Cathie) Mahrt of Sioux City; sister, Sue (Scott) Wilcox of Dakota Dunes; his mother-in law, Angie Irwin of Sioux City; and several other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie; his father-in law, Charles Irwin; stepmother, Merna Mahrt; grandparents, William Mahrt, Anne Brown, Otto and Elizabeth Herbold; two nephews, Gregory Mahrt and Chad Berkenpas; and many good friends.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established by the family.
