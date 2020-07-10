× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeffrey Mahrt

Spencer, Iowa

Jeffrey Mahrt, 64, of Spencer, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Spencer Hospital.

Private family services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer. The service will be live-streamed on the Warner Funeral Home Facebook page. The Rev. Trish Underberg will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 to 7 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. The family requests that you wear a mask and practice social distancing. There will be a celebration of Jeff's life at a later date. Condolences may be sent online to www.warnerfuneral.com.

Jeffrey Duane Mahrt, the son of Duane and Marjorie (Herbold) Mahrt, was born on Aug. 31, 1955, in Sioux City. His childhood years were spent in Sioux City, where he was a 1973 graduate of Sioux City East High School, and a 1977 graduate of Morningside College, where he was a pitcher for the Chiefs baseball team. He later went on to play for the Sioux City Saints baseball team.

Jeff married Judy Irwin on Aug. 9, 1980 in Sioux City. They would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in August. They are blessed with four children, and six grandchildren.