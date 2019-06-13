LaGrange Park, Ill., formerly Sioux City
Jeffrey Paul Andersen, 39, of LaGrange, formerly of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2019, at his residence.
A celebration of life will be 5 p.m. Saturday at the South Sioux City American Legion Hall, 109 E. 19th St., Private graveside services will be at a later date. Flowers/cards may be sent to Mary Anderson, 4306 Filmore St., Sioux City, IA 51108.
Jeff was born on May 24, 1980, in Sioux City. He attended St. Joseph Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Middle School and North High School. He loved sports. He played three years of league baseball. He was an excellent skateboarder. He played football, soccer, basketball, yard games and video games. Jeff's favorite times were spent in our backyard playing games usually organized by his older brother, Stevie. Jeff idolized Stevie and was devastated when Stevie, at age 21, died when Jeff was 16.
Jeff moved to Rochester, Minn., in 2000, with Melissa Grodahl and their son, Isaiah. On Dec. 15, 2004, Jeff married Melissa in an enchanting candlelit ceremony complete with a crystal carriage, matching horses and footmen. This was in Disney World Orlando, Fla. Jeff and his best friend, Brent Johnson, was each others best men at each others weddings. Many family members and friends were able to attend.
After moving to Minnesota, Jeff was employed at Little Caesars, ProEx Photography and Schwans Company. He later moved to Chicago and was employed at Ferrara Candy Company from March 2016 to present. He was responsible for many multi-million dollar machines. He was promoted to lead manager in 2018.
Jeff is survived by his son, Isaiah of Rochester; his parents, David and Mary Andersen; his brothers, Thomas Hill and Daniel Andersen, all of Sioux City; nieces and nephews, Matt, Alex, Brianna, Beau and Summer Andersen; his aunts and uncles, Bill (Felicia) Fox, Don (Didi) Fox, Matt (Janice) Andersen, and Rock (Rose) Andersen; and many cousins, Marissa, Shelley, Jimmy, and Amanda Lesline, Chris, Greg, and Stephanie Fox, Grady and Katy Fox, Carolyn, Robbie, Kelly, Richie, Timmy, and Johnny Fox. Jeff was also close with many of his second cousins.
Jeff was preceded in death by his older brother, Stevie; paternal grandparents, Melvin and Colleen Andersen; maternal grandparents, Alfred and Peggy Fox; and uncles, Kenny Fox, Paul St. Onge, and Steve St. Onge.