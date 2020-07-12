Jeffrey Pick
Jeffrey Pick, 56, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on July 8, 2020, at his home.
Open visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service to follow at 7 p.m., at Holy Cross St. Michael's Church in Sioux City. A private family burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family.
Jeff was born on May 7, 1964, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Janet Pick. He was raised in Sioux City, and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1982.
He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Calhoun on Aug. 11, 1986, at St. Michael's Church in Sioux City. Jeff attended college at Westmar, Morningside, Briar Cliff and the University of Nebraska Omaha, graduating with an engineering degree. He worked for MidAmerican Energy in Sioux City for 31 years.
Jeff enjoyed doing activities outdoors and staying active. Jeff and Mary spent time camping together with their family and relaxing by the pool. He was a meticulous man who paid close attention to detail. Every home project was completed to perfection and this truly made their house a home.
Jeff had a true love for his close friends and family. Spending time with family was his top priority, especially Sunday night dinners with the extended family. Jeff could light up any room with his charisma and laughter. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, Notre Dame and Bishop Heelan athletics.
Jeff had a passion for archery that could rival the pros. From working on his arrows, to perfecting his form, Jeff strove to be a great archer. If Jeff wasn't in his home bow shop, he could be found at Briar & Bow Archery Shop. The friendships made through the sport were with people he considered as close as family. Jeff's passion for archery was a special activity he and his son and son-in-law shared together.
Of late, his greatest joy was hanging out with his grandson, Blake. Jeff truly loved hanging out with his "Monkey butt" whether it was watering plants, cleaning the pool or building blocks; he and Blake were best buds.
Left to cherish Jeff's memory are his wife Mary; his children, Alicia Held (Ryan) and Alex Pick (Megan); his grandson, Blake Held; his brother, Joel Pick (Holly); sister, Julie Podkovich, mother-in-law, Patricia Calhoun; brothers-in-law, Mike Calhoun (Cara) and Kevin Calhoun (Maria); and his nieces and nephews, Joseph and Samantha Pick, Marissa (Ed Tarry), Natasha, Nadia, and Andrew Podkovich, and Ethan and Connor Calhoun.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents.
