Jeffrey Pick

Sioux City

Jeffrey Pick, 56, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on July 8, 2020, at his home.

Open visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service to follow at 7 p.m., at Holy Cross St. Michael's Church in Sioux City. A private family burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family.

Jeff was born on May 7, 1964, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Janet Pick. He was raised in Sioux City, and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1982.

He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Calhoun on Aug. 11, 1986, at St. Michael's Church in Sioux City. Jeff attended college at Westmar, Morningside, Briar Cliff and the University of Nebraska Omaha, graduating with an engineering degree. He worked for MidAmerican Energy in Sioux City for 31 years.

Jeff enjoyed doing activities outdoors and staying active. Jeff and Mary spent time camping together with their family and relaxing by the pool. He was a meticulous man who paid close attention to detail. Every home project was completed to perfection and this truly made their house a home.