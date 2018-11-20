Rock Valley, Iowa
Jennieva Den Boer, 69, of Rock Valley, died Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Netherlands Reformed Congregation in Sioux Center, Iowa, with the Rev. J.J. Witvoet officiating. A prayer service will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley with burial following in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Jennieva Den Boer, the daughter of Gerrit and Antonia (Fluit) Rozeboom, was born on May 31, 1949, in Le Mars, Iowa. She graduated as a registered nurse from Sioux Valley School of Nursing in 1970. She worked at the Sioux Center Hospital for five years and Hegg Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley for 38 years, working in various departments.
On Jan. 12, 1973, Jennieva was united in marriage with Willis A. Den Boer. The couple lived on a farm near Rock Valley until May 2018, when Jennieva moved to Whispering Heights in Rock Valley.
Jennieva loved music and she enjoyed playing the organ. She also liked to spend time scrapbooking, and being with family and friends. Jennieva was a member of Netherlands Reformed Congregation in Sioux Center.
Jennieva is survived by her husband of 45 years, Willis of Rock Valley; son, Andrew (Robyn) Den Boer of Rock Valley; foster son, Matt (Christie) Boer of Gillette, Wyo.; mother-in-law, Gertrude Den Boer of Rock Valley; sister, Gertrude (John) Van Beek of Rock Valley; two brothers, Tony (Marcia) Rozeboom of Bruno, Ark., and Leonard H. (Freida) Rozeboom of Rock Rapids, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Betty Rozeboom of Rock Valley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerrit and Antonia Rozeboom; three brothers, Dick G. (Kryna) Rozeboom, Tuenis G. (Adrianna) Rozeboom, and Gerrit A. Rozeboom; one sister, Clazina (Herman) Spaans; and Willis' father, Andrew Den Boer.
The family prefers memorials be directed to Hegg Health Center or Whispering Heights in Rock Valley.