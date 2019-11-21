Sioux City

Jennifer Lynn Lundeen, 49, died on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Redeemer Lutheran Church with Pastor David Zirpel officiating. Interment will be 1 p.m. Monday at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Rapid City, S.D. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday with the family present from 5 to 8 p.m. located at Christy-Smith Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., Sioux City. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com

Jennifer Lynn Lundeen was born May 28, 1970, in Los Angeles, Calif. to Gale Lundeen and LaTomah Hauff. She attended school in Sioux City and graduated from East High School in 1991.

Jennifer lived most of her life in Sioux City, though she also lived in Rapid City, Vermillion and Le Mars. She enjoyed listening to music; she especially liked Elvis, folk music, show tunes, and classics. She also loved all kinds of bears, flowers, riding horses and swimming. She traveled a lot, and enjoyed visiting Wind Cave, the Mammoth Digs, Storybook Island, and picnics in the Black Hills.