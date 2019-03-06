Westby, Wis., formerly Jefferson, S.D.
Genece "Jenny" Guillaume Quinn, 79, of Westby, formerly of Jefferson, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Peter Catholic Church in Jefferson, with the Rev. David Roerich celebrating. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Friday at the church with the Rosary being recited at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Larkin Chapel, Christy Smith Funeral Home in Sioux City.
Genece was born in Sioux City, on Oct. 1, 1939, the daughter of Clement and Eleanor (Callahan) Guillaume and was raised in Elk Point, S.D. She married Freeman Quinn on Nov. 5, 1966 and the couple resided in Jefferson.
She worked for Consecutive Mortgage Company, Security National Bank Trust Department, and Briar Cliff University, where she served as registrar for 30 years. She was the longest-serving registrar at Briar Cliff. She also served as the parish secretary for Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church in Dakota Dunes.
Genece was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and The Red Hat Society. She loved square dancing, playing bridge and mastering jigsaw puzzles. Traveling was a great passion of hers. She traveled domestically and internationally always interested in learning and seeing the world. She loved quilting and socializing with her many friends.
She is survived by her sister, Sara (Vern) Austin; brothers, Gary Thomas Guillaume, and Peter (Patti) Guillaume; brother-in-law, Earl Anderson; sister-in-law, Marie Guillaume; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Freeman; a brother, Gregory Guillaume; and sister-in-law, Lorraine Anderson.
Memorial may be directed to the Genece Quinn Memorial Fund.