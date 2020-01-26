Sioux City
Jerald D. Vondrak, 86, of Sioux City, passed away at a local hospital, surrounded by his family on Jan. 24, 2020.
Services will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will follow in Logan Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present, at the funeral home.
You have free articles remaining.
Jerald enjoyed dancing, gardening and maintaining his farm which was his pride and joy. He was always looking for new projects to do around the farm. Jerry was a dairy farmer for many years. He loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed seeing his friends and going to the Senior Center.
Jerald was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Emilia; sons, Jamie Vondrak and Michael Vondrak and his wife, Cassondra, all of Sioux City; sister, Kay Hansen of Remsen, Iowa; his two granddaughters, Summer and Noel; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jerald was preceded in death by his parents Clearance and Flossie Vondrak and his sister Joyce Sparr.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
1:00PM
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104