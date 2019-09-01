Sioux City
Jerald "Jerry" W. Lindgren, 72, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Morningside Assembly of God in Sioux City. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
Jerry Wayne Lindgren was born July 28, 1947, in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, the son of Conrad and Alliene (Baker) Lindgren. He grew up in Sergeant Bluff, and graduated from Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School in 1966. Jerry worked at FMC Industries in Sergeant Bluff, Palmer Candy in Sioux City, and then finally at Mid-Step Services.
On Oct. 26, 1990, he married the love of his life, Doris Newton in Dakota City, Neb. Together they made their home in Sergeant Bluff.
He was a member of Morningside Assembly of God. Jerry loved to spend time with his family and especially loved spending time with the grandkids. He loved to play cards, especially looking forward to playing cribbage with his brother and Phase 10 with his grandkids. He enjoyed the New England Patriots and watching Tom Brady. Jerry loved supervising home projects and visiting with the guys.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Lindgren of Sioux City; three children, Cathy of Sioux City, Wesley and Iris of Sioux City, and Robert and Micole of Ankeny, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Tara, Justine "Tori" and Michael, Emma, Zoey, Elizabeth, Olivia, Courtney, and Jordan; three great-grandchildren, Taylin, Sylis and Owen; one sister, Janis (Boyd) Harman of Glenview, Ill.; and furry buddy, Tucker.
Jerald was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bill Lindgren; and furry buddy, Maynard.
The family would like to give special thanks to Cathy, Wesley, Linda, Rita, and Hospice of Siouxland.
To send flowers to the family of Jerald Lindgren, please visit Tribute Store.