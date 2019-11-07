Sloan, Iowa

Jeraldine “Jerrie” Folkers, 67, of Sloan, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Community Church of Christ in Sloan, with Dr. Emery Killian officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service of Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Jerrie was born on Sept. 11, 1952, in Neligh, Neb., to Martin and Elsie (Cooley) Rittscher.

In 1970, Jerrie graduated from Westwood High School in Sloan, Iowa. She continued her schooling and graduated from Grand Island Business School in 1971. She married Ralph Folkers on Aug. 26, 1972, and to this union three daughters were born, Ellen, Katie, and Jeanie.

She worked at WinnaVegas Casino from 1992 to 2011, and her lifelong passion was being a mom. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, grand-mothering and donating her time to the community. Jerrie loved to cook and enjoyed activities with her family.