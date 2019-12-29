Pender, Neb.

Jeraldine M. “Jeri” Roth, 82, of Pender, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery at Martinsburg, Neb. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, with family present 5 to 8 p.m,., at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Jeraldine was born the daughter of Arthur and Mable (Herron) North on July 4, 1937, in Alexander, S.D. She married Wilmar Roth on April 14, 1957, in Mitchell, S.D. Wilmar died May 18, 1987.

Jeri moved to Pender in 1992. She cooked at the hospital for many years. She also did CNA work at several nursing homes throughout her life and worked at Waldbaum’s egg plant and Swift's turkey plant.

She enjoyed word searches, dot to dot, and playing cards at the senior center. Her greatest joy was her family and helping with the grandkids.