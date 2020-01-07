Jeremy A. Tibbetts

Le Mars, Iowa

Jeremy Alan Tibbetts, 32, of Le Mars, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Le Mars.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Jeff Swanson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

Jeremy Alan Miller was born on Sept. 2, 1987, in Cherokee, Iowa, the son of Roscoe Miller and Cathleen Joines. He attended MMC and Le Mars Community Schools and began taking business classes at at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

On Nov. 2, 2010, Jeremy was united in marriage to Jason Eugene Tibbetts.

Jeremy was previously employed at Wells Enterprises until he began working at SmithCo in Le Mars. He was a partner at Accent Timbers, where they worked on many home construction projects as well as After Life Studios, where they created their own music.