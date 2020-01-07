Jeremy A. Tibbetts

Le Mars, Iowa
Jeremy Alan Tibbetts, 32, of Le Mars, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Le Mars.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Jeff Swanson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Jeremy Alan Miller was born on Sept. 2, 1987, in Cherokee, Iowa, the son of Roscoe Miller and Cathleen Joines. He attended MMC and Le Mars Community Schools and began taking business classes at at Western Iowa Tech Community College.
You have free articles remaining.
On Nov. 2, 2010, Jeremy was united in marriage to Jason Eugene Tibbetts.
Jeremy was previously employed at Wells Enterprises until he began working at SmithCo in Le Mars. He was a partner at Accent Timbers, where they worked on many home construction projects as well as After Life Studios, where they created their own music.
Jeremy is survived by his mother, Cathleen (Terry) Trometer of Merrill, Iowa; father, Roscoe (Shelly) Miller of Cleghorn, Iowa; brother, Micheal Miller of Merrill; half sister, Mackenzie Miller; half sister, Taylor Bute; stepsister, Jessica Lewis; stepbrothers, Justin and Derek Lewis; grandparents, Bill and Sally Joines of Larrabee, Iowa, Pat Trometer of Merrill, and Melva Miller of Marcus, Iowa; aunts and uncles, Will (Marilyn) Joines of Sutherland, Iowa, Caroline (Gary) Luhman of Cherokee, Christine (Alan) Bush of Cleghorn, Robert Joines of Remsen, Iowa, Lynne (Terry) Blackmore of Merrill, Rhonda Trometer (Chuck Ludwig) of Hinton, Iowa, Robbie (Carrie) Trometer of Merrill; niece and nephews, Britin, Jaxtin, and Haisley Miller of Sioux City; and many loving cousins.
He was preceded in death by his husband, Jason Tibbetts; grandfather, Robert Trometer; and great-grandparents, Mary Splittgerber, Mack and Virgie Joines and Daniel Miller Sr.