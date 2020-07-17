× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeremy T. Dodge

Sioux City

Jeremy T. Dodge, 26, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave.

Jeremy Tyler Dodge, the son of Billy and Val (Pinn) Dodge, was born on July 19, 1993, in Barrington, Ill. He graduated from high school in Rosemount, Minn., in 2009. Jeremy went on to attend secondary school for two years in Bloomington, Minn.

Jeremy loved watching the Chicago Bears play football and GSN (Game Show Network). He also enjoyed root beer floats, listening to the band Aerosmith, and playing casino games on his computer.

Jeremy is survived by his parents, Billy and Val Dodge of Sioux City, and Eric Ellsworth of Illinois; siblings, Jessica (Meghan) Schuler of Minnesota, Tiffany (Robert) Czajkowski of Florida, Jennifer (Scott) Zaver of Florida, Justin Dodge of Minnesota, and Jemma (Alex) Ellsworth of Minnesota; nine nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; one aunt; and two uncles.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeremy Dodge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.