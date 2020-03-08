Jeriann Spillane
Ponca, Neb.
Jeriann Spillane, 63, of Ponca, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Ponca.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ponca, with the Rev. Jim Kramper, Celebrant. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Jeriann was born on Aug. 15, 1956, in Sioux City, the daughter of Joseph and Carol (Bauman) McArdle. She graduated high school and went on to attend St. Joseph College.
She then became an x-ray technologist, working for Mercy Medical Center.
Jeriann was united in marriage to Tim Spillane on Sept. 3, 1983, at St. Patrick's Church in Jackson, Neb., and to this union, they were blessed with a daughter, Sara Jo.
She enjoyed spending time with her beloved husband, daughter, family and friends. Some of her favorite times were spent in Santee, camping and boating on the river. Most recently, she loved spending time with her granddaughter, Avery.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Tim Spillane of Ponca; daughter, Sara Spillane (Paul Bossow); granddaughter, Avery Bossow; grandson, Carter Bossow of Omaha; and brothers, Joey (Kathy) McArdle of Newcastle Neb., Rick McArdle and Mark McArdle, both from Ponca.
She was preceded in death by her parents.