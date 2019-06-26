South Sioux City
Jerome A. "Jerry" Wendt, 85, of South Sioux City, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Hope Lutheran Church in South Sioux City. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Norfolk, Neb. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all held at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Jerome, the son of Henry and Helen (Steppat) Wendt, was born on Dec. 2, 1933, in Hoskins, Neb. He graduated from Winside (Neb.) High School.
Jerome married Lois Lau on April 10, 1955, in Norfolk. They made their home in South Sioux City. Jerry worked for Godding Elevator and later Carter Elevator as an elevator serviceman for 36 years.
He enjoyed fishing, sprint car races, and woodworking. In his retirement, he created many beautiful pieces, including several clocks. He loved all sports Nebraska, especially women's volleyball and Cornhusker football. Jerry was a member of Hope Lutheran Church.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Lois Wendt of South Sioux City; children, LaDonna (Gene) Plucker of Las Vegas, Nev., Mark (Chris) Wendt of Sioux Falls, S.D., Annette (Dan) LeGrande of Lincoln, Neb., Scott (Kenna) Wendt of Sioux City, and Steve (Lori) Wendt of Sioux Falls; sister, Arline Verson of Elkhorn, Neb.; 17 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Margie, Dorothy, and Delores; and a great-granddaughter, Paige.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Jerry's caregivers, Celina Angel and Hospice of Siouxland for their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Hope Lutheran Church or St. Paul's Lutheran School.