Apache Junction, Ariz., formerly South Sioux City

79, died Sunday, June 23, 2019. Graveside service: Aug. 4, Lowman Cemetery, Runnells, Iowa. Celebration of life: Dec. 6, Apache Junction. Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, Mesa, Ariz.

Celebrate
the life of: Jerome D. 'Jerry' Brown
