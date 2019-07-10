Apache Junction, Ariz., formerly South Sioux City
79, died Sunday, June 23, 2019. Graveside service: Aug. 4, Lowman Cemetery, Runnells, Iowa. Celebration of life: Dec. 6, Apache Junction. Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, Mesa, Ariz.
