Le Mars, Iowa
Jerome Hansen, 89, of Le Mars, Iowa, died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 at his home in Le Mars.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. James Church in Le Mars. Interment with military honors will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation: family present 5-8 p.m. Monday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. There will be a Catholic Order of Foresters Rosary at 5 p.m. and a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at St. James Catholic Church. Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars.