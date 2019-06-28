South Sioux City
85, died Sunday, June 23, 2019. Service: July 1 at 10 a.m., Hope Lutheran Church, South Sioux City. Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Norfolk, Neb. Visitation: June 30 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the church. Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.
South Sioux City
