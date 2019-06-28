{{featured_button_text}}

South Sioux City

85, died Sunday, June 23, 2019. Service: July 1 at 10 a.m., Hope Lutheran Church, South Sioux City. Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Norfolk, Neb. Visitation: June 30 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the church. Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Jerome 'Jerry' Wendt
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments