Sioux City
Jerrold "Jerry" French, 69, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Werner Cancer Hospital-Nebraska Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be noon to 4 p.m. on June 9, at Riverside Park, Shelter No. 5, in Sioux City.
Jerry was born on June 9, 1949, in Sioux City, to Dale and Bertha (Smith) French. He graduated from East High School in 1968. He was a member of the 185th Air National Guard, honorably discharged in September 1974.
In 1971, he was married to Sharon Sands in Sioux City. He resided in Sioux City his whole life.
Jerry worked for Old Home Bakery, Sioux Tools, Sioux Plating and Hoak's. He owned and operated French's Body Shop for several years before becoming a member of International Operating Engineers Union, Local 234. He operated heavy equipment for the union until he retired.
He was a member of Riverside Methodist Church and Sioux City Strollers Car Club. He enjoyed going to car shows and restoring older cars and trucks with his sons. He enjoyed the outdoors, boating, fishing and gardening. He loved spending time with friends and family members, which was important to him, as well as attending his grandchildren's events. He was loved and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon (Sands) French of Sioux City; sons, Danny (Jean) French, Jerry (Ashley) French and Brad French, all of Sioux City; Jamey French of Sioux City; granddaughters, Payton and Kailee; grandsons, Kaleb, Ryan, Tyler, Taylor and Grant; three great-grandchildren, Bentley, Haley and Anabelle; brothers, Ron (Kathy) of Sioux City, Chris French of Bronson, Iowa, and Richard French of Omaha; and several nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas French; and granddaughter, Aliyah French.